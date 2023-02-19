UrduPoint.com

Sehba Akhtar's Literary Contributions Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Sehba Akhtar's literary contributions remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Literary circles mark the 27th death anniversary of renowned poet and songwriter Sehba Akhtar who left a lasting impact on urdu literature.

Akhtar, who was born on 30 September 1931 in Jammu, spent most of his life in Bareilly and Aligarh, where he was brought up by his mother. Despite facing numerous challenges in his early life, Akhtar's love for poetry never waned and he continued to write throughout his life.

Akhtar's early years were marked by financial hardships, which forced him to take on a number of short-term jobs. He eventually landed a job as an inspector in the government food department, where he was later promoted to the post of ration collector. During this time, he began writing poetry and published his work under the pen name, Sehba Akhtar.

Akhtar's literary career took off after he began working with radio and entered the world of films, where he composed songs that were both popular and enduring. He was also associated with the Herald for a period of seven years, where his Qataat were the highlight of Mashriq.

In addition to his work in poetry and songwriting, Akhtar was involved in many other aspects of literature and composed more nazms than ghazals. His patriotic songs and dohaas were particularly popular among readers and listeners.

On 19 February 1996, Akhtar passed away in Karachi, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of poets and writers. He was the author of several acclaimed collections, including Sarkasheeda, Iqr'aa, Samander, and Misha'I, and was awarded the President's Medal for his contribution to literature.

As the literary community marks the 27th anniversary of Sehba Akhtar's passing, his life and legacy and the many ways in which he enriched the Urdu literary tradition is being remembered. His poetry and songs continue to resonate with audiences around the world and remind them of the power of words to inspire, comfort, and bring literature lovers together.

Related Topics

Karachi World Film And Movies Job Bareilly Jammu Aligarh Peruvian Nuevo Sol February September Post Government Jobs Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

10 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

12 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

12 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.