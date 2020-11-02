UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sehet Card Plus, Step Forward Towards People Welfare: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Sehet Card Plus, step forward towards people welfare: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday congratulated the KP people on launching of Sehet Card Plus facility terming it another step forward towards people's welfare and establishment of 'Riasat Madina'.

He said in first phase the Sehat Card Plus facility has been provided to the people of Swat, Malakand, Dir and Chitral starting this month.

Government, he said, will bear the treatment charges of up to Rs one million of every family from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The step that has been taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, will benefit 7 million families of the province.

He said people holding domicile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be eligible to enjoy this facility residing any part of the country.

He said on November 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate this program in Swat district.

"There was no such example of Sehet Card Plus facility in any developing countries of the world, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Chitral Dir Malakand November Family From Million

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood claims pharmaceutical exports has inc ..

7 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit R ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Viol ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety of Foreigners ..

10 minutes ago

South Korea to Host Talks With IAEA Over North Kor ..

10 minutes ago

Austria's OMV Says to Appeal Poland's Demand to Br ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.