PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday congratulated the KP people on launching of Sehet Card Plus facility terming it another step forward towards people's welfare and establishment of 'Riasat Madina'.

He said in first phase the Sehat Card Plus facility has been provided to the people of Swat, Malakand, Dir and Chitral starting this month.

Government, he said, will bear the treatment charges of up to Rs one million of every family from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The step that has been taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, will benefit 7 million families of the province.

He said people holding domicile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be eligible to enjoy this facility residing any part of the country.

He said on November 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate this program in Swat district.

"There was no such example of Sehet Card Plus facility in any developing countries of the world, he added.