UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sehrai Pays Tributes To Kashmiri Martyred Youth

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sehrai pays tributes to Kashmiri martyred youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid heartfelt homage to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Kishtawar and Shopian, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He said that martyrs Aashiq and Aasif were the real heroes of Kashmiri people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He strongly condemned the puppet regime for not handing over the bodies, despite being approached by the families of the martyrs.

With feeling severe pain, Sehrai said, it is quite evident that families of both the martyred youth approached the authorities for the bodies of the their dear ones but were denied, which is the sheer violation of international human rights law.

The chairman said the hypocrite regime tried to implement its sinister plan to disconnect people from freedom movement and from each other.

He said, the heroes live in hearts of all Kashmiris and pay tribute to martyrs by continuing their struggle. That is the reason why the Indian regime and its collaborators get hypersensitive and keep trying various plans to sabotage this sacred cause, he maintained.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Media All From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed follows up Abu Dhabi Judicial De ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman University secures global quality accreditat ..

36 minutes ago

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

2 hours ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi &#039;Executive Regulation of Human Reso ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.