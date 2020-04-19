Sehrai pays tributes to Kashmiri martyred youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid heartfelt homage to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Kishtawar and Shopian, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He said that martyrs Aashiq and Aasif were the real heroes of Kashmiri people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He strongly condemned the puppet regime for not handing over the bodies, despite being approached by the families of the martyrs.

With feeling severe pain, Sehrai said, it is quite evident that families of both the martyred youth approached the authorities for the bodies of the their dear ones but were denied, which is the sheer violation of international human rights law.

The chairman said the hypocrite regime tried to implement its sinister plan to disconnect people from freedom movement and from each other.

He said, the heroes live in hearts of all Kashmiris and pay tribute to martyrs by continuing their struggle. That is the reason why the Indian regime and its collaborators get hypersensitive and keep trying various plans to sabotage this sacred cause, he maintained.