Sehrai remembered at many places in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, despite Indian military siege, youth remembered the martyred Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Asraf Sehrai in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the martyred leader was remembered by holding his pictures and banners in several areas of Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement.

They shouted pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

The APHC leader, Dr Musaib who on the occasion said that Ashraf Sehrai never compromised on Kashmir freedom movement and throughout his life continued his struggle for securing the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination.

He termed the martyrdom of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as a custodial killing, adding that the Indian authorities had arrested Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai to kill him and demanded of the global institutions to probe it.

He said that India was pushing APHC leaders and activists in the mouth of death under a conspiracy and reiterated the pledge to take the mission of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and his son Junaid Ashraf Sehrai to its logical conclusion at all costs.