Sehrai Was An Embodiment Of Freedom Struggle: Altaf Hussain Wani
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has paid rich tributes to Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on his martyrdom anniversary.
In a statement issued here Saturday, Wani, while remembering the supreme sacrifices rendered by Sehrai and his family, said that the martyred leader was an embodiment of freedom struggle who lived and died for a noble cause.
Sehrai, he said, was a great freedom fighter and a strong proponent of Kashmiris’ right to self determination.
“His life-long struggle and contribution to the ongoing freedom struggle is the brightest chapter of resistance history that will continue to inspire future generations”, Wani said adding that Shaheed Sehrai would be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history as a great patriot who preferred death rather than compromising his ideals.
Terming Sehrai’s sudden death in prison as a clear case of custodial killing, the APHC leader said that successive Indian governments have been using illegal detentions as a tool to suppress political dissent in Kashmir.
The JKNF leader reiterated his party's demand for an independent probe into the custodial killing of the deceased leader and other such incidents.
Recent Stories
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khana Badosh café to pay tribute to Saindaad Saand on May 610 minutes ago
-
Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s book launching ceremony to be held on Sunday11 minutes ago
-
Boxing Legend Amir Khan, Martial Arts Champion Shahzaib Rind calls on COAS20 minutes ago
-
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here26 minutes ago
-
DIG Patrolling visits three border check-posts51 minutes ago
-
Dangerous dacoit held in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Police nabs dacoit during police encounter1 hour ago
-
Mirwaiz vows continued pursuit of peaceful resolution for Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Pak Army organises free medical camp at Sheikhupura1 hour ago
-
International Firefighters Day honours brave heroes worldwide, calls attention to challenges faced1 hour ago
-
Ministry advises intending pilgrims to ensure vaccination five days before departure2 hours ago
-
DC inspects examination centers2 hours ago