Sehrai was an embodiment of freedom struggle: Altaf Hussain Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has paid rich tributes to Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on his martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Wani, while remembering the supreme sacrifices rendered by Sehrai and his family, said that the martyred leader was an embodiment of freedom struggle who lived and died for a noble cause.

Sehrai, he said, was a great freedom fighter and a strong proponent of Kashmiris’ right to self determination.

“His life-long struggle and contribution to the ongoing freedom struggle is the brightest chapter of resistance history that will continue to inspire future generations”, Wani said adding that Shaheed Sehrai would be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history as a great patriot who preferred death rather than compromising his ideals.

Terming Sehrai’s sudden death in prison as a clear case of custodial killing, the APHC leader said that successive Indian governments have been using illegal detentions as a tool to suppress political dissent in Kashmir.

The JKNF leader reiterated his party's demand for an independent probe into the custodial killing of the deceased leader and other such incidents.