Open Menu

Sehri Fever Grips Rawalpindi As City Comes Alive Before Dawn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Sehri fever grips Rawalpindi as city comes alive before dawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramadan descended upon Pakistan, the city of Rawalpindi transformed into a vibrant hub of activity before the break of dawn.

The tradition of Sehri, a pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting begins, brought residents together in a celebration of food, faith, and community.

In the quiet hours of the morning, the streets of Rawalpindi came alive with the tantalizing aromas of traditional Sehri delicacies.

From steaming plates of nihari and haleem to the sweet, syrupy flavors of falooda and parathas, the city's food vendors and restaurants offered a diverse array of options to satisfy the cravings of Sehri enthusiasts.

Sabir Khan a local resident said "I love the energy in Rawalpindi during Sehri, the streets are filled with people, and the smell of food is amazing."

He said Sehri is a special time for them, it's when we come together as a family and share a meal before the day's fast begins.

"Whether you are a longtime resident or just visiting, experiencing Sehri in Rawalpindi is a unique and unforgettable experience that captures the essence of Ramadan in Pakistan, he stated.

Another resident Kiran shared her experience of Sehri in Rawalpindi said Sehri is a time for spiritual reflection and rejuvenation, it's a blessing to be able to share it with our community.

Rawalpindi's Sehri tradition is unlike anywhere else, the food, the company, it's all so special adding that Sehri is a time for us to come together, forget our differences, and focus on our faith and community,she said. Ali, owner of shop on Food Street said , Sehri is a time to serve authentic, slow-cooked dishes like siri paye, a traditional breakfast dish made from cow or goat head and trotters.

He told that hundreds of customers visit daily to relish the Sehri experience.

He emphasizes the importance of using clean and pure spices, as well as a special recipe mix that has been passed down through generations adding that their first consideration is hygiene, and then taste.

395

Recent Stories

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

17 seconds ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

9 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

16 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

30 minutes ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

30 minutes ago
 MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan