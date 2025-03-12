Sehri Fever Grips Rawalpindi As City Comes Alive Before Dawn
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramadan descended upon Pakistan, the city of Rawalpindi transformed into a vibrant hub of activity before the break of dawn.
The tradition of Sehri, a pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting begins, brought residents together in a celebration of food, faith, and community.
In the quiet hours of the morning, the streets of Rawalpindi came alive with the tantalizing aromas of traditional Sehri delicacies.
From steaming plates of nihari and haleem to the sweet, syrupy flavors of falooda and parathas, the city's food vendors and restaurants offered a diverse array of options to satisfy the cravings of Sehri enthusiasts.
Sabir Khan a local resident said "I love the energy in Rawalpindi during Sehri, the streets are filled with people, and the smell of food is amazing."
He said Sehri is a special time for them, it's when we come together as a family and share a meal before the day's fast begins.
"Whether you are a longtime resident or just visiting, experiencing Sehri in Rawalpindi is a unique and unforgettable experience that captures the essence of Ramadan in Pakistan, he stated.
Another resident Kiran shared her experience of Sehri in Rawalpindi said Sehri is a time for spiritual reflection and rejuvenation, it's a blessing to be able to share it with our community.
Rawalpindi's Sehri tradition is unlike anywhere else, the food, the company, it's all so special adding that Sehri is a time for us to come together, forget our differences, and focus on our faith and community,she said. Ali, owner of shop on Food Street said , Sehri is a time to serve authentic, slow-cooked dishes like siri paye, a traditional breakfast dish made from cow or goat head and trotters.
He told that hundreds of customers visit daily to relish the Sehri experience.
He emphasizes the importance of using clean and pure spices, as well as a special recipe mix that has been passed down through generations adding that their first consideration is hygiene, and then taste.
395
Recent Stories
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sehri fever grips Rawalpindi as city comes alive before dawn29 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre9 minutes ago
-
PTI shows ugly political face over Jaffar Express attack: DPM Dar10 minutes ago
-
DC visits New Vegetable,Fruit Market10 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 17 suspects, seize illegal arms & drugs11 minutes ago
-
Murderer arrested21 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA conduct joint raids against illegal Pre-Active foreign SIM sellers in Gilgit21 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed31 minutes ago
-
Nation pays homage to Habib Jalib on 32nd death anniversary40 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes seminar on “Nurturing Children’s Development during Ramzan"41 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Sahulat bazaar50 minutes ago
-
3167 shopkeepers so far arrested in Ramzan51 minutes ago