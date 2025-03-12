Sehri fever grips Rawalpindi as city comes alive before dawn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramadan descended upon Pakistan, the city of Rawalpindi transformed into a vibrant hub of activity before the break of dawn.

The tradition of Sehri, a pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting begins, brought residents together in a celebration of food, faith, and community.

In the quiet hours of the morning, the streets of Rawalpindi came alive with the tantalizing aromas of traditional Sehri delicacies.

From steaming plates of nihari and haleem to the sweet, syrupy flavors of falooda and parathas, the city's food vendors and restaurants offered a diverse array of options to satisfy the cravings of Sehri enthusiasts.

Sabir Khan a local resident said "I love the energy in Rawalpindi during Sehri, the streets are filled with people, and the smell of food is amazing."

He said Sehri is a special time for them, it's when we come together as a family and share a meal before the day's fast begins.

"Whether you are a longtime resident or just visiting, experiencing Sehri in Rawalpindi is a unique and unforgettable experience that captures the essence of Ramadan in Pakistan, he stated.

Another resident Kiran shared her experience of Sehri in Rawalpindi said Sehri is a time for spiritual reflection and rejuvenation, it's a blessing to be able to share it with our community.

Rawalpindi's Sehri tradition is unlike anywhere else, the food, the company, it's all so special adding that Sehri is a time for us to come together, forget our differences, and focus on our faith and community,she said. Ali, owner of shop on Food Street said , Sehri is a time to serve authentic, slow-cooked dishes like siri paye, a traditional breakfast dish made from cow or goat head and trotters.

He told that hundreds of customers visit daily to relish the Sehri experience.

He emphasizes the importance of using clean and pure spices, as well as a special recipe mix that has been passed down through generations adding that their first consideration is hygiene, and then taste.

