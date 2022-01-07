UrduPoint.com

Seized Skylarks Released In D.I.Khan By Wildlife Deptt.

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Seized skylarks released in D.I.Khan by Wildlife deptt.

The D.I.Khan division of Wildlife Department Friday released dozens of skylarks seized from poachers by the staff members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The D.I.Khan division of Wildlife Department Friday released dozens of skylarks seized from poachers by the staff members.

The seized birds were released by Said Kamal, Conservator Wildlife Southern Circle at Wildlife Park D.I.Khan.

The birds are brought from Afghanistan for selling to cage bird lovers and make a significant earnings for the catcher, informed Khan Malook, DFO Wildlife D.I.Khan.

He said department is taking action against all such wildlife dealers and poachers and in this connection raids are conducted round the clock.

Conservator Wildlife Southern Circle, Said Kamal informed APP that the department is also expanding its scope in newly merged districts and action will also be taken against violators in the whole province.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Circle All From Love

Recent Stories

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan impe ..

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan imperative for regional peace: COA ..

2 hours ago
 PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpli ..

PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals ..

2 hours ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the ..

Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the country

2 hours ago
 ‘I’m the only fool in Bollywood, ’ admits ..

‘I’m the only fool in Bollywood, ’ admits Sunny Leone

2 hours ago
 Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 7 Jan ..

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 7 Jan 2021

few seconds
 Spain beat Covid-hit Poland to make ATP Cup final

Spain beat Covid-hit Poland to make ATP Cup final

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.