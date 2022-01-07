Seized skylarks released in D.I.Khan by Wildlife deptt.

The D.I.Khan division of Wildlife Department Friday released dozens of skylarks seized from poachers by the staff members

The seized birds were released by Said Kamal, Conservator Wildlife Southern Circle at Wildlife Park D.I.Khan.

The birds are brought from Afghanistan for selling to cage bird lovers and make a significant earnings for the catcher, informed Khan Malook, DFO Wildlife D.I.Khan.

He said department is taking action against all such wildlife dealers and poachers and in this connection raids are conducted round the clock.

Conservator Wildlife Southern Circle, Said Kamal informed APP that the department is also expanding its scope in newly merged districts and action will also be taken against violators in the whole province.