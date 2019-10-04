Seizing a vehicle again which has already paid a lot of amount is only job left with customs department: Supreme Court (SC)

Supreme Court (SC) while declaring performance of Customs department unsatisfactory has rejected Customs department appeal plea against High court decision and ordered collector customs to hand over vehicle to its owner within a week

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while declaring performance of Customs department unsatisfactory has rejected Customs department appeal plea against High court decision and ordered collector customs to hand over vehicle to its owner within a week.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up for hearing the case pertaining to seizure of non custom vehicles Friday.Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked during the hearing of the case customs department is seizing one vehicle again and again.

This vehicle was seized in 2007 and after ten years this was again seized.

In Sindh Customs department seizes 20 and 30 years old vehicles which become dilapidated. Has customs department no other job to do.Justice Gulzar remarked " do you want to get it stamped by SC.

30 years old vehicle has paid Rs 250000 in 2007 and seizing it again is left the only job of customs department.The court while expressing displeasure over absence of collector customs in the court dismissed the customs department appeal plea against high court decision , ordered to hand over the vehicle to its owners within a week and disposed of the case.