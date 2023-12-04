Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global reach, vital for modern-day media: MD APP

Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Monday, highlighting the potential for media growth in the digital age, called for benefiting from the opportunities of connectivity, diverse content creation, and global discourse

GUANGZHOU (China) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Monday, highlighting the potential for media growth in the digital age, called for benefiting from the opportunities of connectivity, diverse content creation, and global discourse.

The Managing Director, in his address as guest speaker at Sub-Forum of 5th World Media Summit on "Embracing Changes: Media’s Response To New Technological Opportunities and Challenges", said the media could capitalize on the growing online audience by expanding their digital presence and enhancing their global outreach.

Recounting modern-day challenges, he said the current digital age provided media with opportunities for creating diverse and inclusive content that reflected a variety of perspectives. The social media platforms also provided opportunities for direct interaction and engagement with the audience, he added.

The Managing Director APP, the national news agency of Pakistan, remarked that media could also benefit from collaborations with other organizations, by enhancing resources and expertise, besides taking leverage of online platforms for revenue generation, including subscriptions, ads, and sponsored content.

He said the media could play a crucial role in fostering informed public discourse and promoting civic engagement.

He informed the international gathering that on one hand, the current digital age had pushed media to the race of 'breaking news' while on the other, the technological advancement had created ample opportunities for expansion in outreach and increase in earnings through the monetization by multiple digital platforms.

Asim Khichi said if remained unchecked, the challenge of fake news could lead to diverse social, political and security issues, besides damaging the media outlets' credibility.

He emphasized for striking a balance between freedom of expression and responsible journalism, which was crucial for the media sector's development.

The APP MD said the social media platforms enabled instant dissemination of news and engagement with diverse viewership, in addition to providing room for innovative storytelling and content creation, thus contributing to a more dynamic media landscape.

However, he said the extent of enjoying opportunities might vary, influenced by factors like regulatory environment, technological infrastructure, and adherence to journalistic ethics.

He said the economic viability in the face of digital media growth was another challenge faced by many traditional media outlets that could be tackled by adapting to the rapidly evolving technologies and platforms.

Regarding the APP, he told the gathering that besides strengthening its text services in multiple languages including Chinese, the news agency was also leveraging modern media opportunities by expanding its digital presence, engaging with diverse audiences through social media, adopting multimedia storytelling and collaborating with global news networks including Xinhua.

He expressed the hope that the 5th World Media Summit would help learn from each others' experiences and expertise in the field of media and come up with a joint statement, to address the challenges faced by media in this digital age.