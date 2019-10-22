UrduPoint.com
Seizure Of Narcotics (Crystal And Heroine) 22 October By Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Navy Andpakistan Customs Through Combined Operation

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:20 PM

Seizure Of Narcotics (Crystal And Heroine) 22 October By Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Navy Andpakistan Customs Through Combined Operation

A huge cache of narcotics including 102.90 KGs Crystal & 171.15 KGs Heroine (value Rs 2740.5 M ) was apprehended from a fishing vessel in a joint Counter Narcotics Ops by #PakNavy, PMSA & Pak Customs near Jiwani, Balochistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019) Ina joint Intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan a fishing boat namely AL-QAMBER Registration No. 13181 along with 12 crew members were apprehended and a huge cache of narcotics including 102.90 KGs Crystal and 171.15 KGs synthetic Heroine was recovered from the apprehended vessel which was hidden in specially constructed secret compartments of the boat.

The value of narcotics in International market is Rs 2740.

5 Million. The seized narcotics are handed over to the Custom Authorities for further legal proceedings.

PSMA being the sole law enforcement agency in maritime Zones of Pakistan maintains its permanent presence at sea with its Ships and Aircraft to counter any legal activity. Successful operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency resulting in seizure is vigilant and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful act/purpose. Pakistan Maritime Security Agency will continue to shoulder its national obligation and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

