Seizure Of Narcotics (Hashish, Crystal Ice Crystal) 26 April 2020 By Pakistan Maritime Security Agency & Pakistan Customs Through Combined Operation

Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:43 PM

In a successful intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operations by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Customs at high sea, 02 x fishing boats carrying Narco namely Al-MUHAMMADI & Al-MOBEEN alongwith 16 x crew members were apprehended and a huge cache of narcotics which includes 2410 KGs of Hashish, 133 KGs of Brown Crystal and 181 KGs of ICE Crystal were recovered from the apprehended vessels which was kept inside specially constructed hidden compartments of the boats

The value of narcotics in International market is estimated to be Rs. 14.660 Billion (PKR). Afterwards,the seized narcotics were handed over to Pakistan Customs Authorities for further legal proceedings.


Successful joint operation by PMSA and Pakistan Customs resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the facts that despite the prevailing situation the criminals are active for their nefarious design and PMSA is more vigilant to counter them even inCOVID-19 epidemic environment and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act/ purpose.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency will continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

