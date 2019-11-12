UrduPoint.com
Seizure Of Narcotics (Heroine) By Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, And Anti Narcotics Force Through Joint Operation

A joint Intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operation was conducted by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, and Anti-Narcotics Force at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) A joint Intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operation was conducted by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, and Anti-Narcotics Force at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan. A huge cache of narcotics including 241 kilograms Heroine and 02 kilograms Hash was recovered in the joint operation.

PMSA vessel located and subsequently approached a suspicious Fast Speed Boat (kyak) of suspected smugglers and recovered drugs from captured boat.

The value of narcotics in International market isapproximately Rs 2410 Million.

The seized narcotics are handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

Continuous Anti-Narcotics Operations and seizures by PMSA are result of meticulous planning and constant surveillance of maritime Zones of Pakistan. PMSA maintains its permanent presence at sea with large contingent of Ships and Aircrafts to counter any unlawful activity happening along the coastal belt and adjacent areas of responsibility. Pakistan Navy and PMSA will continue to protect national and international interests of country and obligations of maintaining peace and order at sea.

