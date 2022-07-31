Selani Welfare Trust launch relief operation in rain-hit areas of Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Selani Welfare Trust (SWT) has started a large-scale relief operation in the areas affected by the monsoon rains and flood lanes of Balochistan, urging philanthropists to come forth and lend a hand to the people in their hour of need.

SWT's member of Managing Committee Jahangir Longo expressed these views on Sunday while discussing the distribution of relief materials to the victims of rains and flooded roads at Bypass, Chashma, Achuzai and other areas of Quetta district.

Jahangir Langu said that the monsoon rains in Balochistan had been more potent than expected which caused losses of lives and property.He said that people in affected areas were lying under the open sky and threats of diseases looms on them.

He said that the SWT started relief operation in the affected-areas of Quetta and Lasbela, while tents, rations and cooked food are being distributed to the people.

He said that rations and related supplies were also distributed among hundreds of affected families in other affected areas including Bypass and Chashma Achuzai of Quetta.

He appealed to the philanthropists and rich people to come forward to help the victims of the recent rains and flood-hit areas and to fully support the government and the SWT in the relief work so as to ensure timely rehabilitation of the victims.