Selected Government Was The Darkest Period In The History Of Pakistan: Murtaza Abbassi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Thursday said that three and a half years of Imran Khan's government was the darkest period of the country.

He said, Imran Khan was removed by the PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PDM parties.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the country will develop under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PTI led incompetent and corrupt gang has destroyed every sector of government during three and a half years which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

The minister said that during the last government of PML-N the country was right on the track of development where besides the construction of motorways and dams while other sectors were also flourishing due to the best economic policies of the government.

He further said that the corrupt gang has looted the country during their government and got the record highest debt from various banks which has damaged the infrastructure of the economy.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi thanked all the esteemed people of his constituency who came to congratulate him after assuming charge as federal minister, he also assured them that the development of the constituency which was halted three and a half years back will now start once again in the same direction and the issues of the people will be resolved on priority by the PML-N government.

