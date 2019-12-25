UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selected Govt. Putting Extra Burden On People, Says Nawaz Khokhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:49 PM

Selected Govt. putting extra burden on people, says Nawaz Khokhar

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP will fight tooth and nail if the government tries to burden the common people of Pakistan with a mini-budget

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP will fight tooth and nail if the government tries to burden the common people of Pakistan with a mini-budget.

In a statement Senator Khokhar said that the selected government is putting extra burden on the people and wants to rob people of their honest income.The PTI government wants to burden the people with 1.5 billion rupees.

The people have already given this incapable government Rs. 735 billion. Now once again the government wants to increase tariff of electricity, gas and sales tax.Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that it is anti-poor to deprive 8 lac people of BISP. Imran Khan has surrendered country's economy to others just keep himself on the seat, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Gas Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to ..

1 minute ago

Ecuadorian Authorities Have Galapagos Islands Oil ..

8 minutes ago

“Attempt to arrest Bilawal may turn into serious ..

14 minutes ago

Higher interest rates chocking borrowing: Mian Zah ..

14 minutes ago

Iranian President Rouhani Congratulates Pope Franc ..

5 minutes ago

Last solar eclipse of 2019 on Dec 26 in Multan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.