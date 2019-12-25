Selected Govt. putting extra burden on people, says Nawaz Khokhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP will fight tooth and nail if the government tries to burden the common people of Pakistan with a mini-budget.

In a statement Senator Khokhar said that the selected government is putting extra burden on the people and wants to rob people of their honest income.The PTI government wants to burden the people with 1.5 billion rupees.

The people have already given this incapable government Rs. 735 billion. Now once again the government wants to increase tariff of electricity, gas and sales tax.Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that it is anti-poor to deprive 8 lac people of BISP. Imran Khan has surrendered country's economy to others just keep himself on the seat, he concluded.