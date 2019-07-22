Selected PM has not alighted from container even during his visit to US: BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said selected Prime Minister (PM) has not got off the container during his visit to US.He said if government plays the role of opposition and opposition too plays the role of opposition then who will run the country.

He tweeted " Pitty even when representing our country abroad Selected PM can't get of his container.

Imran is a ruler not a leader. needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself. If government does opposition & opposition does opposition then who's left to run the country?