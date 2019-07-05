Selected PM hell bent upon destroying institutions, economy, values : PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@imziishan)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the selected Prime Minister (PM) is hell bent upon annihilating institutions, economy and values.He said this in a message here Friday on the occasion of Black day on July 05.He held the dictators and their puppets caused heavy damage to societies , economy and geography.

Gen Zia sowed the seeds of hate, bias and religious hatred through drugs and arms in the society. Shaheed Bhutto thought that poverty and impoverishment are not nature made but they are man made.

Shaheed Bibi waged struggle for restoration of democracy in the country.He went on to say the struggle will continue against pro dictators elements and selected PM under the slogan of democracy is the best revenge.

The political vendetta against Asif Ali Zardari is continuation of JuLY 05, 1977.There is war going on between pro-dictatorship elements and democracy lovers , he said adding people of Pakistan will eventually emerge victorious."Let us renew our pledge with imprisoned democracy", he remarked.