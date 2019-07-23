UrduPoint.com
Selected Prime Minister Has Not Alighted From Container Even During His Visit To US: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Selected Prime Minister has not alighted from container even during his visit to US: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said selected Prime Minister (PM) has not got of the container during his visit to US

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said selected Prime Minister (PM) has not got of the container during his visit to US.He said if government plays the role of opposition and opposition too plays the role of opposition then who will run the country.

He tweeted " Pitty even when representing our country abroad Selected PM can't get of his container.

Imran is a ruler not a leader. needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself. If government does opposition & opposition does opposition then who's left to run the country?

