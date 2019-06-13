Selected prime minister has put the public into troubles: Nawaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said what happened if our government would have been allowed to continue ruling the country, adding that, the selected prime minister's policies have put the public into trouble.He further said he is not a seer or a fortuneteller but he knows Imran Khan's downfall is imminent.The former prime minister said this while talking to visitors at Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

Nawaz said Khan has concrete charges against his sister Aleema and that they will be held accountable.Nawaz Sharif said, "Imran Khan is a player who will soon be thrown out of the stadium by spectators.

His Bani Gala residence is in the midst of corruption. Imran should be ashamed of himself."The former prime minister lamented during our tenure the Indian prime minister came to Pakistan, Now, he didn't even invite anyone for his oath-taking.

" He said, "We came into power through the public's mandate and they do not have that.

I am not a fortuneteller, but I know Imran Khan's downfall is imminent."He added Khan is an incompetent person and to hide his incompetence, he is blaming the previous government. He claimed that his incompetence has brought the country to the edge of destruction.Talking about commission recently announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said there should be the formation of an inquiry commission and they cooperate with the commission and will provide all details.

He said he invested money that the country had borrowed on the development and welfare of the country.The PML-N supremo further added, "We had said goodbye to the IMF and they are bowing down in front of them. The PML-N had left full coffers made motorways and worked on terrorism and inflation."