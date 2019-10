Selection board for assistant professors held at Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The two-day selection board meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus of the university on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided the meeting while members included Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser and Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui.

The board interviewed candidates for 10 vacant posts of Assistant Professor at the Department of Computer Sciences and discussed various appointment matters.