UrduPoint.com

Selection Board For Posts Of Prof, Lecturers Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Selection board for posts of prof, lecturers held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

A two-day selection board meeting at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, has concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A two-day selection board meeting at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, has concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

The meeting was attended by board members MPA Dr.

Muhammad Afzal, Member Syndicate Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Registrar Prof Dr Moazzam Jameel, Additional Registrar Arif Ramoz and subject matter experts from various universities.

The meeting interviewed the candidates for the posts of Professor of Chemistry while the candidates for the post of lecturer were interviewed for the Department of Statistics, Biotechnology, Political Science, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Botany.

Related Topics

Baghdad IUB Post From

Recent Stories

Tiger fades to last at rain-hit Southern Hills

Tiger fades to last at rain-hit Southern Hills

3 minutes ago
 Senator Rand Paul Avoids Russian Travel Ban After ..

Senator Rand Paul Avoids Russian Travel Ban After Criticizing Ukrainian Aid Pack ..

3 minutes ago
 Switzerland Confirms First Monkeypox Case in Bern

Switzerland Confirms First Monkeypox Case in Bern

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court shifts Fahad Malik case to se ..

Islamabad High Court shifts Fahad Malik case to sessions court

3 minutes ago
 Leclerc takes pole in Spain after Verstappen loses ..

Leclerc takes pole in Spain after Verstappen loses power

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rabat WTA results

Tennis: Rabat WTA results

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.