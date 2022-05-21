Selection board for posts of prof, lecturers held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

A two-day selection board meeting at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, has concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A two-day selection board meeting at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, has concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

The meeting was attended by board members MPA Dr.

Muhammad Afzal, Member Syndicate Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Registrar Prof Dr Moazzam Jameel, Additional Registrar Arif Ramoz and subject matter experts from various universities.

The meeting interviewed the candidates for the posts of Professor of Chemistry while the candidates for the post of lecturer were interviewed for the Department of Statistics, Biotechnology, Political Science, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Botany.