Selection board of Islamia University held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The two-day selection board meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held at Abbasia Campus.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor presided the meeting while members included Dr. Shehzad Qaiser, Retd. Federal Secretary, Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui and Prof.

Dr Mamuna Ghani , Dean Faculty of Arts besides participation of subject experts.

The board interviewed candidates for 44 posts of assistant professors in the subjects of library Science, Economics, Media Studies, International Relations, English, urdu and Iqbaliat, Political Science, Public Administration, History and Pakistan Studies.