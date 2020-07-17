Selection board of IUB conducts interviews for posts of professors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) interviewed candidates for the posts of professors, associate professors and lecturers in various departments here on Friday.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, one-day meeting of the selection board was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob chaired the meeting while members included Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Zakaria Zakir, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Registrar of the university Prof Dr Muazzam Jameel, Deans and subject experts attended the meeting.

Departments for which the candidates were interviewed included Educational Training, library Science, education and Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies.

Under the Faculty Development Programme, candidates were also interviewed in the disciplines of Civil Engineering and Political Science.