UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selection Board Of IUB Conducts Interviews For Posts Of Professors

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Selection board of IUB conducts interviews for posts of professors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) interviewed candidates for the posts of professors, associate professors and lecturers in various departments here on Friday.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, one-day meeting of the selection board was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob chaired the meeting while members included Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Zakaria Zakir, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Registrar of the university Prof Dr Muazzam Jameel, Deans and subject experts attended the meeting.

Departments for which the candidates were interviewed included Educational Training, library Science, education and Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies.

Under the Faculty Development Programme, candidates were also interviewed in the disciplines of Civil Engineering and Political Science.

Related Topics

Education Okara IUB Cholistan

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

38 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

42 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.