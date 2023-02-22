Selection board recommends four Pak PWD officers for promotion

A meeting of Departmental Selection Board (DSB) on Wednesday held at the Ministry of Housing and Works under the Chairmanship of Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of Departmental Selection board (DSB) on Wednesday held at the Ministry of Housing and Works under the Chairmanship of Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works, representatives of the Establishment Division, Law and Justice Division and Pakistan Public Works Department, said a press release.

The Board recommended four BS-18 officers of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) for promotion to BS-19 including Rafaqat Iqbal, Executive Engineer (Civil), Rashid Zia, Executive Engineer (Civil), Muhammad Sohail Iqbal, Executive Engineer (E/M) and Khurshid-ul-Hassan, Architect.