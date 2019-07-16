UrduPoint.com
Selection Board Recommends Promotion Of 127 Officers

A meeting of Provincial Selection Board-1 (PSB-I), chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, recommended promotion of 127 officers of different departments including 30 Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers to the next grade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of Provincial Selection Board-1 (PSB-I), chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, recommended promotion of 127 officers of different departments including 30 Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers to the next grade.

The meeting, held at Chief Secretary's Office in Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, reviewed promotion cases of officers of different departments in grade 19, 20 and 21.

The meeting recommended promotion of five PMS officers to grade 21. Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 include 80 female officers of school education Department, and one officer of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Similarly, 25 officers of S&GAD, 12 of Housing and Urban Development, two of Pubic Prosecution and one officer of Agriculture Department were recommended for promotion to grade 19.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary, secretaries of Regulation, Finance and Services, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned.

During the tenure of Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, eight meetings of PSB-1 had been conducted in the last seven months and 627 officers of different provincial departments promoted to grade 19, 20 and 21.

