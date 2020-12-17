UrduPoint.com
Selection Committee Meets To Recruit Staff For Projects Of Agriculture College IUB

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Selection Committee meets to recruit staff for projects of Agriculture College IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting of the selection committee for the projects "Establishment of Cut-flower and Vegetable Production, Research and Training Cell" and "Installation of Micro-irrigation and Lawn Cum Avenue Plantation" was held at Conference Hall, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences on Thursday.

The interviews were conducted for hiring the project's staff including Project Manager, Horticulturist, Social and Community Mobilizer, and gardeners.

The committee members including Afzal Ahmad, Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha,Dr Muhammad Rashid Shaheen, Dr Muhammad Aurangzaib, Shaji-ur-Rehman and Ilyas Hashmi conducted the interviews.

It is worth mentioning here that these projects will not only enhance research and capacity building of students and teachers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur but will also generate revenue for the university.

More Stories From Pakistan

