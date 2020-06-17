UrduPoint.com
Selective Lockdown In Sukkur, Khairpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:29 PM

Selective lockdown in Sukkur, Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioners Khairpur and Sukkur on Wednesday while invoking the Epidemic Disaster Act-2014 have announced "selective lockdown" in some of the areas with larger number of COVID-19 cases.

The police have cordoned off the specific areas with barbed wires.

The action has been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has affected hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

