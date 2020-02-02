UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selena Gomez Getting Rid Of Remnants From Her Past With Justin Bieber

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:24 PM

Selena Gomez getting rid of remnants from her past with Justin Bieber

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) While Selena Gomez may have officially moved on from her abusive past relationship with Justin Bieber, some parts from the past were still existing in her present.However, not anymore, as the singer seems to be gradually letting go off anything even remotely related to her ex-flame.The latest intel on the Look at Her Now singer shows her getting rid of the bikes that she and Bieber had once used together during the brief period of their reunion.Selena and Justin had quite a few eyes on them when they had taken to the streets with those bikes while they were together, which is why it is nearly impossible for her fans to let go off that memory.

She was spotted on Saturday morning loading up the remnants from her past with Bieber on to a truck.

The aqua and black beach cruiser bicycles appeared to be the same ones that she and Justin had earlier been using.This comes after she recently opened up about the toxic relationship she had with the Sorry singer as she told NPR that while it was "very difficult" she is "happy it's over.""Now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter," she had stated.She also openly admitted to having been abused during the relationship as she said: "I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse [during the relationship]."

Related Topics

Same Justin Bieber Nepalese Rupee May From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCDâ€™s Dir ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCDâ€™s Dir ..

2 hours ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

3 hours ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.