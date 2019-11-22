Self-accountability, imperative to curb corruption

Director General (Operations) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah Friday said that each individual will have to undergo process of self-accountability to curb corruption in every sphere of life

SLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Director General (Operations) of National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Zahir Shah Friday said that each individual will have to undergo process of self-accountability to curb corruption in every sphere of life.

Misuse of resources, bribery and such practices were major hindrances for making corruption-free society, he said while addressing a seminar titled "Corruption curbs economic growth" It was jointly held by National Highway Authority (NHA) and NAB in commemoration of International Anti Corruption Day, a press release issued here.

Zahir Shah also termed increasing population one of major causes of slow economic growth.

He recalled endeavours, being undertaken by the NAB for elimination of corruption through awareness campaigns and enforcement of relevant laws.

Commending the construction work of roads and their maintenance activity by NHA, he said heavy amounts were required for this purpose.

He said there was a need to collect toll tax honestly so that maximum revenue could be collected.

Earlier, NHA's Member Administration Capt(R) Mushtaq Ahmed appreciated the endeavours taken by NAB to curb corrupt practices in society.

The seminar was rounded off with exchange of souvenirs from both the sides.