Self-accountability, Integrity Essential To Eliminate Corruption: Commissioner Hazara
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Hazara Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul islam Mangal said that self-accountability and honesty are essential to eliminate corruption.
He urged government employees to perform their duties honestly and efficiently to ensure the delivery of effective public services.
Speaking at a seminar held to mark Anti-Corruption Week at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad, Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam highlighted that children are the future of the nation, and their education and upbringing are a shared responsibility.
During the event, speakers from different walks of life shed light on the negative impact of corruption and suggested effective measures to combat it.
The seminar concluded with an awareness walk led by Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam.
Public representatives, students, and government employees participated in the walk, vowing to take decisive action against corruption in all its forms.
On the occasion, Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam discussed various forms of corruption, including bribery, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism, and tax evasion.
The seminar was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Captain (retd) Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Usman Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarqa Yar Khan Toro, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima, SP Traffic, and officers of the Education Department.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dist admin decides to install AQMS to combat smog1 minute ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents1 minute ago
-
District admin issues safety guidelines for tourists amid snowfall in Galyat21 minutes ago
-
Food department cracks down on profiteering, collects 882,000 rupees fines during November21 minutes ago
-
Funds released for repairing of flood control machinery21 minutes ago
-
Woman allegedly abused by four persons in Wah21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident21 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Sowar Hussain on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed31 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly observe martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain2 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes stronger Pak-Qatar trade, investment ties12 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles over deaths in Turkiye coper crash12 hours ago