Self-accountability, integrity essential to eliminate corruption: Commissioner Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Hazara Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul islam Mangal said that self-accountability and honesty are essential to eliminate corruption.

He urged government employees to perform their duties honestly and efficiently to ensure the delivery of effective public services.

Speaking at a seminar held to mark Anti-Corruption Week at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad, Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam highlighted that children are the future of the nation, and their education and upbringing are a shared responsibility.

During the event, speakers from different walks of life shed light on the negative impact of corruption and suggested effective measures to combat it.

The seminar concluded with an awareness walk led by Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam.

Public representatives, students, and government employees participated in the walk, vowing to take decisive action against corruption in all its forms.

On the occasion, Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam discussed various forms of corruption, including bribery, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism, and tax evasion.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Captain (retd) Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Usman Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarqa Yar Khan Toro, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima, SP Traffic, and officers of the Education Department.