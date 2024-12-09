Self-accountability is prerequisite for eradication of corruption: Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, emphasized the need for self-accountability as a prerequisite for eradicating corruption from society.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organized by the Information and Public Relations department and the Provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar on Monday, the Chief Minister highlighted that corruption could only be eliminated when society collectively begins to view it as a serious moral evil.

He termed corruption as social menace, and said that “the day we start seeing corruption as a grave issue, its eradication will begin,” he remarked and stressed the need for implementation of anti-corruption measures beyond mere rhetoric.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of seeking blessings and peace in life over the pursuit of wealth, noting that wealth is meaningless without inner tranquility and divine blessings.

He further called for decisions in all aspects of life to align with Islamic teachings, asserting that following these principles is essential for success in both this world and the hereafter.

Highlighting social shortcomings, Gandapur lamented the lack of moral standards required to overcome corruption, and stated that despite having resources and wealth, we are deprived of peace and contentment.

He said, “It is unfortunate that as a society, we remain mentally enslaved and lack intellectual independence. If we aspire for progress, we must free ourselves from this mindset,” he added.

Gandapur urged individuals to prioritize the upbringing and education of their children over amassing wealth through illicit means. He noted that children raised on ill-gotten wealth often fail to respect their parents or uphold family honor.

The seminar also featured speeches by Provincial Cabinet Members Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Brigadier (R) Musaddiq Abbasi, and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry. The speakers discussed the negative impact of corruption on society, measures for its prevention, and highlighted various related issues.

The event was attended by Provincial Ministers Arshad Ayub Khan, Meena Khan Afridi, and Syed Qasim Ali Shah, along with the Inspector General of Police, administrative secretaries of provincial departments, government officials, media representatives, and a large number of students.

The seminar concluded with an awareness walk against corruption, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.