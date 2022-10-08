UrduPoint.com

Self-accountability Key To Eliminating Corruption: ACE Director

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema Saturday said that self-accountability was key to eliminating corruption from society

She expressed these views as a special guest in a speech competition regarding 'Corruption' held at Government Anbala Muslim Postgraduate College Kot Farid, here.

''It is important to educate the young generation to consider corruption as a great sin so that when they go to different departments, they work honestly and can eradicate corruption from the country", she added.

The regional director said the Punjab government was utilising all possible resources to eradicate corruption.

She said that corruption was such a scourge that every member of society should play their role for elimination of it.

Asma Ijaz said the government had introduced a mobile 'App' and people could send their complaints about corruption and corrupt practices through their mobile-phone app.

At the end of the ceremony, the regional director distributed prizes and certificates among those who won prominent positions in the speech competition.

Educationist Professor (retd) Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabsum and Principal Anbala Muslim College Raja Azhar were also present.

