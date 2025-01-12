Open Menu

Self-defense Training Concludes, Enhancing Citizen Empowerment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Self-defense training concludes, enhancing citizen empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) In a step towards bolstering the safety of Islamabad's citizens, a self-defense course concluded on Sunday at the Police Line Headquarters, where participants were equipped with essential skills to handle emergency situations.

A public relations officer told APP that, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, self-defense courses were conducted for Islamabad's citizens to enhance their safety and emergency response skills.

He said the closing ceremony at Police Line Headquarters saw AIG Investigation/Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah distributing certificates to the participants.

During the course, male and female participants impart physical training, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, Horse-riding and archery exercises.

Additionally, the participants were briefed on the framework of dealing with difficult situations and their resolution, behavioral assessment, physical and mental health, besides utilization of resources.

Earlier on, many batches of women and men have completed the training of self-defense courses as well, while during the course, separate classes have been organized for male and female participants also.

The purpose of this course is to promote community policing between Islamabad Police and Federal capital citizens and to empower and sensitize them to tackle unpleasant situations.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Resolution Police Male Nasir Women Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministeria ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

7 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

37 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

37 minutes ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

1 hour ago
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan