UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Self Defense Workshop Concluded In GCCW

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Self Defense workshop concluded in GCCW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A self defense training workshop organized by District Youth Officer in Government Commerce College for Women (GCCW) Peshawar concluded here on Saturday.

The workshop aimed to impart women about various techniques of self defense was attended by large number of students and teaching staff and District Youth Officer, Sardar Irfan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, MPA Rabia Basri said that government was prioritizing uplift of womenfolk and provide them needed assistance and help to become useful part of society.

She said that development of women was need of the hour as current competitive scenario demands that they should come forward and utilize innate capabilities for their own development and welfare.

She said that training workshop should help inculcate confidence among women that they were fully capable to defend themselves. She also appreciated efforts of District Youth Officer and suggested holding of such fruitful workshops in future.

Later shields and certificates prizes were distributed among participants of the workshop.

Related Topics

Peshawar Women Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PPP will not stand by PML-N fr ..

3 minutes ago

Infinix Note 8 – Re-shaping the 64MP Quad Camera ..

9 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Rosatom Discuss Prospects of Building ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopian Parliament Votes to Establish Transition ..

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap in peshawar

2 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk in Stable C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.