Self Defense workshop concluded in GCCW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A self defense training workshop organized by District Youth Officer in Government Commerce College for Women (GCCW) Peshawar concluded here on Saturday.

The workshop aimed to impart women about various techniques of self defense was attended by large number of students and teaching staff and District Youth Officer, Sardar Irfan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, MPA Rabia Basri said that government was prioritizing uplift of womenfolk and provide them needed assistance and help to become useful part of society.

She said that development of women was need of the hour as current competitive scenario demands that they should come forward and utilize innate capabilities for their own development and welfare.

She said that training workshop should help inculcate confidence among women that they were fully capable to defend themselves. She also appreciated efforts of District Youth Officer and suggested holding of such fruitful workshops in future.

Later shields and certificates prizes were distributed among participants of the workshop.