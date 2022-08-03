UrduPoint.com

'Self-determination Basic Right Of Kashmiris'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 02:00 PM

'Self-determination basic right of Kashmiris'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad President Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka on Wednesday said the world had acknowledged the freedom movement and struggle of Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

He added that self-determination was a basic right of Kashmiris and India could not succeed in its nefarious designs.

In a statement, he said Kashmiris had been facing Indian barbarism in the occupied Kashmir during the last seven decades. However, India should remember that no force could deprive Kashmiri people of their fundamental right of freedom for a long, he added.

He said the United Nations should take notice of Indian atrocities and force India to implement the UN resolutions in its true spirit for right to self-determination.

He also appealed to Muslim countries to play their active role in resolving the Kashmir issue as its solution was imperative for peace in the region.

He said the nation would observe August 5 as "Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir" to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir. In this connection, the business and tradercommunity would hold a protest rally on August 5 to condemn Indian barbarism in the occupiedKashmir, he added.

