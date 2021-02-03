'Self-determination fundamental right of Kashmiris'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations should play its role and force India to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

This was stated by Pir Qazi Muhammad Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Chairman Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

He said self-determination was a fundamental right of Kashmiri people, adding that theTehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan would observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (Feb 5) andwill also hold rallies and meetings across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiris.