Self-determination is fundamental right of Kashmiris: Hafiz Mumtaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Tuesday said that right of self-determination was basic right of Kashmiri people and they could not be deprived of this right for a long.

Talking to APP, he said it was true that free and self-determination was fundamental right of Kashmiris but India had exploited the rights of Kashmiri people through aggression and oppression in every era. Therefore, the United Nations should ensure implementation of the resolution of January 05, 1949 to fulfill the promises made to Kashmiris, he added.

He said that Pakistani nation was observing January 05 to shake the international conscience and remind the United Nations for fulfillment of its promises made to Kashmiris so that it could end its silence on this most important issue in the region.

He said that Pakistanis would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people until they get their right of self-determination. He said that solution of Kashmir issue was imperative for regional peace. Therefore, the United Nations and international community should play their role in resolving this issue as early as possible.

He said that spirit of independence of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed through any oppression, tyranny and barbarism. Pakistan's position on the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination was very clear and unequivocal. "Pakistan's desire to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and negotiation should not be considered as our weakness," he added.

He said that Pakistan would continue legal, diplomatic, moral and humanitarian assistance to Kashmiri people at every front and platform.