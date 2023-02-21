UrduPoint.com

Self-enumeration Of 7th Population Census Starts:DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Self-enumeration of 7th population census starts:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Tuesday that the self-enumeration started in the series of the seventh census (the first digital census), which will continue until March 3.

The DC said that under self-enumeration, every citizen can upload their family data by visiting the website of the Government of Pakistan at https://self.pbs.gov.pk till March 3. After that the system will generate a QR code.

While from March 3, the trained staff will go door-to-door and scan the code through the tab.Those who will not be able to upload their data would be registered by the team itself.

He said that a total of 1971 officers and employees would be on duty in Sialkot district to fulfill the national duty, all four tehsils were given the status of census district, where the Assistant Commissioners will supervise all matters related to digital census.

A total of 44 incharges were formed in the four tehsils which consist of 417 circles and these circles were divided into 3423 blocks.

The district administration and police were supported by the Pakistan Army to monitor the process of digital census.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, District Census Officer Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, District census Officer Pasrur Qamar Mehmood Manj and District Census Officer Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz distributed the tabs among the staff and directed them to perform their duties in an active manner.

