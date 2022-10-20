UrduPoint.com

Self-examination From Time To Time Can Prevent Breast Cancer: Dr. Ayesha

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Self-examination from time to time can prevent breast cancer: Dr. Ayesha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar on Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Thursday was organized where Surgeon Dr. Ayesha Khan briefed the participants regarding the symptoms, preventive measures and treatment of breast cancer.

Teachers and students of international schools participated in the seminar while the former principal and dean of Ayub Medical College, Dr. Aziz al-Nisa was also present.

On the occasion, Dr. Ayesha Khan informed the participants about the symptoms, safety and treatment of cancer and also emphasized doing self-examination from time to time for prevention.

She said that every woman has some risk of developing breast cancer, but there are many other factors that can increase or decrease each individual's breast cancer risk, If you are uncertain about your own risk of breast cancer, it can help to learn about the known risk factors and steps you can take to lower your risk as much as possible.

Dr. Aysha said there are a variety of factors that affect your breast cancer risk, some you can't change, such as being a woman, growing older, and inheriting a gene mutation linked to breast cancer, you can change other risk factors such as being overweight, not exercising regularly, smoking cigarettes or eating unhealthy food by making healthier lifestyle choices.

While talking about the family history of breast cancer patients she said that you have a higher risk of developing breast cancer if you have close relatives who've been diagnosed with the disease, particularly first-degree relatives, such as your sisters, mother, or daughters, your risk increases if you have multiple close relatives who have had breast cancer and if a first-degree male relative (your brother or father) has been diagnosed with breast cancer, adding she said.

Dr. Ayesha added on this occasion that the rate of breast cancer has increased to an alarming level in Pakistan, due to the lack of awareness, more than 40 percent of women die every year.

She said that to fight this disease through awareness campaigns, women can examine themselves and can avoid it to a great extent, the only requirement is that everyone in Pakistan needs to play their role against this disease to get rid of it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Male Ayesha Khan Women Breast Cancer Cancer Family From

Recent Stories

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149 ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149-run target to win against UAE

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

21 minutes ago
 PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

49 minutes ago
 Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ..

Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ruthlessly plunder the country ..

50 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.