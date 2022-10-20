Self-examination from time to time can prevent breast cancer: Dr. Ayesha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar on Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Thursday was organized where Surgeon Dr. Ayesha Khan briefed the participants regarding the symptoms, preventive measures and treatment of breast cancer.

Teachers and students of international schools participated in the seminar while the former principal and dean of Ayub Medical College, Dr. Aziz al-Nisa was also present.

On the occasion, Dr. Ayesha Khan informed the participants about the symptoms, safety and treatment of cancer and also emphasized doing self-examination from time to time for prevention.

She said that every woman has some risk of developing breast cancer, but there are many other factors that can increase or decrease each individual's breast cancer risk, If you are uncertain about your own risk of breast cancer, it can help to learn about the known risk factors and steps you can take to lower your risk as much as possible.

Dr. Aysha said there are a variety of factors that affect your breast cancer risk, some you can't change, such as being a woman, growing older, and inheriting a gene mutation linked to breast cancer, you can change other risk factors such as being overweight, not exercising regularly, smoking cigarettes or eating unhealthy food by making healthier lifestyle choices.

While talking about the family history of breast cancer patients she said that you have a higher risk of developing breast cancer if you have close relatives who've been diagnosed with the disease, particularly first-degree relatives, such as your sisters, mother, or daughters, your risk increases if you have multiple close relatives who have had breast cancer and if a first-degree male relative (your brother or father) has been diagnosed with breast cancer, adding she said.

Dr. Ayesha added on this occasion that the rate of breast cancer has increased to an alarming level in Pakistan, due to the lack of awareness, more than 40 percent of women die every year.

She said that to fight this disease through awareness campaigns, women can examine themselves and can avoid it to a great extent, the only requirement is that everyone in Pakistan needs to play their role against this disease to get rid of it.