'Self-help's Key To Progress Of Societies'; Says Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that self-help is the key to the progress and prosperity of societies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that self-help is the key to the progress and prosperity of societies.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Reading Room in Akhuwat College University, Kasur, he said the model of Akuwat is a great example of self-help and welfare work.

Executive Director Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, Dr. Sohail Chughtai and members of the board of Directors (BoD) Akhuwat were also present. The Governor Punjab visited different blocks of Akhuwat University College Kasur and also addressed the students.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said setting up an educational institution in which not only fees are not charged to the needy students but free accommodation facilities are also provided to them is commendable.

He said students from across the country are studying in this institution, which is a welcome step. He said that digital skills are very important in today's modern education.

He said thanks to digital technology, now books are also available in digital form in computers. On this occasion, the Governor Punjab was pleased to see the online books available in the library.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the purpose of education is to develop high moral values, adding that the students should distinguish between right and wrong in life.

The Governor Punjab said the path of truth and righteousness is difficult but there is eternal rewards.

