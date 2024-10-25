Self Medication, Delayed Reporting Termed Core Reasons To Dengue Fatalities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Tahir Raza Bukhari on Friday termed habitually self medication and delayed reporting to hospitals were the core reasons of dengue's fatalic attacks. He urged the Auqaf department to continuously cognize the people about dengue SOPs at large and through the Friday sermon in particular.
He remarked this while chairing an Anti-Dengue meeting, which was held at the Commissioner Office.
According to the details, the Secretary Auqaf, Tahir Raza Bukhari reviewed the dengue situation in Rawalpindi with corresponding anti-dengue efforts by the religious scholars and Ulemas.
During the meeting, a briefing on the latest dengue situation was given by the health department, in which it was informed that 108 confirmed patients have been reported in Rawalpindi district on Thursday. The number of confirmed patients so far this year has reached 3840. It was apprised that 3482 patients have been discharged from the allied hospitals after successful treatment while 341 were under treatment in different hospitals. The participants of the meeting were informed that the hospitals have a capacity of 600 beds for dengue patients which can be taken up to 1000 beds in the ramp-up plan.
According to the briefing, 9323330 houses have been checked, including the follow up visits, since January 1 during indoor vector surveillance, while 2588649 spots were checked in outdoor vector surveillance, out of which 9452 houses and 12660 outdoor spots were tested positive. Since January 1, 2024, 4822 FIRs were registered, 3129 challans were issued and 1787 buildings have been sealed in the district. Additionally, a fine above 20 million rupees was also imposed on dengue SOPs violations.
Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs noted that the month of October was near to its end, yet there was no significant reduction in dengue cases observed.
He also noted that dengue hit Rawalpindi district in greater than those of other districts. He repeated that dengue victims should be reported to the hospital immediately.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, CEO Health and all Divisional Heads and Health Department officers attended the meeting.
