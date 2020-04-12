UrduPoint.com
Self-medication Increasing In Country: Expert

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Self-medication increasing in country: Expert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Owing to non-existence of pharmacists in medical stores and closing of hospitals' OPDs, the trend of self-medication is increasing sharply which was causing severe health hazard.

This was stated by noted pharmacist and President Drugs Lawyers Forum Dr Noor Mahar while talking to APP here on Sunday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Despite crackdown, he said that around 95 percent medical stores in the country had been running without pharmacists and people were taking advantage of getting medicines without prescription. As per a survey conducted by Drugs Lawyers Forum, 500 percent self-medication has been increased which was more lethal for sugar and other such patients, he added.

During the current corona situation, he said brufen tablets should be avoided and all medicines should only be taken on the advice of a qualified doctor in the presence of a pharmacist in medical stores.

He said another trend which has developed to a dangerous level was taking antibiotic, adding the country was listed among the top most countries for using antibiotic.

He stressed the need for qualified pharmacists at medical stores which would improve the standard of pharmacy services.

More Stories From Pakistan

