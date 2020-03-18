UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Self-registration Drive Of Kafaalat Programme Suspended Till April 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:52 PM

Self-registration drive of Kafaalat programme suspended till April 5

The self-registration process by Kafaalat registration centers through National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) across 15 districts of Pakistan has been suspended till April 05 as a part of prevention measures regarding Corona epidemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The self-registration process by Kafaalat registration centers through National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) across 15 districts of Pakistan has been suspended till April 05 as a part of prevention measures regarding Corona epidemic.

However, biometrically enabled Kafaalat payments will be continued through following precautionary protocols to stringently comply with sensitization, hygiene and social distance.

According to Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division, the preventive measures have been taken for Kafaalat beneficiaries to ensure their safety, considering the current situation wherein Corona epidemic has potentially affected several areas of Pakistan, Ehsaas has advised banks to ensure that sanitizers and alcohol wipes (90% alcoholic) are made available at all BVS Touch Points and Point of Sales Agents serving payments during provision of services.

Before fingerprints verification, the beneficiaries are being guided as how to wash hands with the sanitizers and alcoholic wipes.

After the use of biometric device, the beneficiaries are guided to rewash their hands with soaps and sanitizers as well.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar said "The precautionary decisions have been taken to avoid any risk of contributing in potential spread of epidemic among Ehsaas beneficiaries. Ehsaas strongly believes that safety and wellness of our people come first. We are monitoring the situation closely and are following World Health Organization's (WHO) guidance to ensure best practices."She said, "We had an easy option to discontinue the Kafaalat disbursements in field, but we preferred to cater to the pressing financial needs of the women benefitting under Kafaalat by ensuring their health and safety in this situation."The precautionary protocols issued under Ehsaas will ensure uninterrupted Kafaalat payments in the field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World April Women All Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Be Fit, Be Safe” ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 245 case ..

16 minutes ago

ADCG directs to make the machines ready and clean ..

4 minutes ago

Nation remembers 1965 war hero MM Alam on his 7th ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urges PML-N to avoid politic ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank commits 100 mln USD to help Philippines ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.