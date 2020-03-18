Self-registration drive of Kafaalat programme suspended till April 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The self-registration process by Kafaalat registration centers through National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) across 15 districts of Pakistan has been suspended till April 05 as a part of prevention measures regarding Corona epidemic.

However, biometrically enabled Kafaalat payments will be continued through following precautionary protocols to stringently comply with sensitization, hygiene and social distance.

According to Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division, the preventive measures have been taken for Kafaalat beneficiaries to ensure their safety, considering the current situation wherein Corona epidemic has potentially affected several areas of Pakistan, Ehsaas has advised banks to ensure that sanitizers and alcohol wipes (90% alcoholic) are made available at all BVS Touch Points and Point of Sales Agents serving payments during provision of services.

Before fingerprints verification, the beneficiaries are being guided as how to wash hands with the sanitizers and alcoholic wipes.

After the use of biometric device, the beneficiaries are guided to rewash their hands with soaps and sanitizers as well.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar said "The precautionary decisions have been taken to avoid any risk of contributing in potential spread of epidemic among Ehsaas beneficiaries. Ehsaas strongly believes that safety and wellness of our people come first. We are monitoring the situation closely and are following World Health Organization's (WHO) guidance to ensure best practices."She said, "We had an easy option to discontinue the Kafaalat disbursements in field, but we preferred to cater to the pressing financial needs of the women benefitting under Kafaalat by ensuring their health and safety in this situation."The precautionary protocols issued under Ehsaas will ensure uninterrupted Kafaalat payments in the field.