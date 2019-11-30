UrduPoint.com
Self Respect Of School Children Be Not Hurt On The Matter Of Non Payment Of Additional Fee: LHC

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred schools from expelling those students who have not paid additional fee.The court has remarked the self respect of the students be not hurt due to non payment of additional fee by them and the additional fee which has been recovered will be returned to parents within seven days

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred schools from expelling those students who have not paid additional fee.The court has remarked the self respect of the students be not hurt due to non payment of additional fee by them and the additional fee which has been recovered will be returned to parents within seven days.

LHC has issued interim order on petition filed against recovery of additional fee from the students by private schools.Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued the interim order.Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi said further in his decision that in the light of Supreme Court (SC) fee will be collected according to District Education Authority and district education authority will present comprehensive report about fees.The order said that additional fee which has been collected will be returned to parents of students within seven days.The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 11.

