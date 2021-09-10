Self submission of annual tax returns: IRD Sets up Facilitation Desks in AJK

Tax Facilitation Desks have been setup in all offices and field formations of Inland Revenue Department throughout AJ&K by Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan, Commissioner Inland Revenue/Head of Department in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) : Tax Facilitation Desks have been setup in all offices and field formations of Inland Revenue Department throughout AJ&K by Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan, Commissioner Inland Revenue/Head of Department in the State.

Disclosing this, the IRD AJK.Chief Commissioner Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan told APP here on Friday that all concerned officials of the Department have been directed to ensure due attendance during office hours for sharing tax guidance in facilitative manner through these Facilitation Desks.

" Prompt issuance of National Tax Number and speedy facilitation / taxpayers' education is the prime objective of these help desks and now the taxpayer community can easily approach facilitation desks for seeking their NTN registrations and for necessary guidance in filing of their Income Tax Returns and for obtaining other allied information regarding tax affairs.

In the interest of general public, the taxpayers can also file income tax returns manually besides online filing of Tax Returns for the tax year 2021 and for this purpose", he said..

The Commissioner further said that the Department took the revolutionary steps in.

pursuance of special directives issued by Abdul Majid Khan, Minister Inland Revenue, GOAJ&K.

Special directives have also been issued to all offices of Inland Revenue Department to facilitate the existing.and new tax payers to enhance their know how accordingly.

Zaffar said that in case of any query or guidance, the taxpayers could also contact directly to the respective Officer of Inland Revenue (Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue / Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue of the Department for seeking tax guidance.