UrduPoint.com

Self Submission Of Annual Tax Returns: IRD Sets Up Facilitation Desks In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:51 PM

Self submission of annual tax returns: IRD Sets up Facilitation Desks in AJK

Tax Facilitation Desks have been setup in all offices and field formations of Inland Revenue Department throughout AJ&K by Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan, Commissioner Inland Revenue/Head of Department in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) : Tax Facilitation Desks have been setup in all offices and field formations of Inland Revenue Department throughout AJ&K by Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan, Commissioner Inland Revenue/Head of Department in the State.

Disclosing this, the IRD AJK.Chief Commissioner Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan told APP here on Friday that all concerned officials of the Department have been directed to ensure due attendance during office hours for sharing tax guidance in facilitative manner through these Facilitation Desks.

" Prompt issuance of National Tax Number and speedy facilitation / taxpayers' education is the prime objective of these help desks and now the taxpayer community can easily approach facilitation desks for seeking their NTN registrations and for necessary guidance in filing of their Income Tax Returns and for obtaining other allied information regarding tax affairs.

In the interest of general public, the taxpayers can also file income tax returns manually besides online filing of Tax Returns for the tax year 2021 and for this purpose", he said..

The Commissioner further said that the Department took the revolutionary steps in.

pursuance of special directives issued by Abdul Majid Khan, Minister Inland Revenue, GOAJ&K.

Special directives have also been issued to all offices of Inland Revenue Department to facilitate the existing.and new tax payers to enhance their know how accordingly.

Zaffar said that in case of any query or guidance, the taxpayers could also contact directly to the respective Officer of Inland Revenue (Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue / Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue of the Department for seeking tax guidance.

Related Topics

Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to ..

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to isolate it

36 minutes ago
 Only one fairytale finish in teenager showdown at ..

Only one fairytale finish in teenager showdown at US Open final

6 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry ..

US Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Election Meddling - Sour ..

6 minutes ago
 Secretary seeks report on fertilizer application f ..

Secretary seeks report on fertilizer application for upcoming wheat season

6 minutes ago
 Theranos fraud trial delayed over possible Covid e ..

Theranos fraud trial delayed over possible Covid exposure

14 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat pledges govt support to lawyers

Raja Basharat pledges govt support to lawyers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.