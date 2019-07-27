Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

24-year-old Adeel, a resident of Lahore Saddar Cannt, had gone to Pattoki with his family.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) In an unfortunate incident, selfie craze claimed the life of a youth in Pattoki.

He lost his life while attempting to take a selfie.

Earlier, the selfie craze claimed the lives of a father and daughter as the girl slipped into the river.

The incident took place in Bahrain, Swat where the father and daughter had come for a visit.

The girl, identified as 17-year-old Areesh, slipped while taking a selfie and fell into the river.

Looking at the drowning daughter, father Najeeb Shuja also jumped into the river to rescue her but swept away with the flow of water.

Locals searched for the dead bodies and shifted them to hospital from where they were taken to Karachi.

Meanwhile, a girl fell into river Kabul at Sorhi Khel point while taking selfie.

Rescue 1122 team reached at the site of incident and conducted rescue and search operation.