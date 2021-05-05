UrduPoint.com
Selfie Craze Takes Another Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:52 PM

Selfie craze takes another life

A 22-year-old boy was died while taking selfie he fell into deep water in Kahuta, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A 22-year-old boy was died while taking selfie he fell into deep water in Kahuta, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Moazam hails from Chakri.

Moazam along with his friends went Dhoke Noorabad for swimming at a waterfall.

The boy was taking selfie while standing on a high rock when all of sudden he lost his balance and fell into water and drowned.

A search operation was carried out by the Rescue 1122 after that body was taken out.

However, the body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter's Hospital (THQ)for autopsy.

