Selfie craze takes life of tourist

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A tourist on Wednesday fell into the River Kunhar while taking a selfie on Shohall bridge Balakot.

According to the police, Muzamal Rehmat son of Rehmat Ali resident of Nankana Sahib Punjab was fell into the River Kunhar.

Rescue 1122, the Water Rescue team started a search operation but failed to findthe body.