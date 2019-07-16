Selfie craze takes lives of tourist father, daughter

(@imziishan)

The selfie craze costs the lives of two tourists from Karachi including father and daughter as the young girl slipped into River Swat

A tourist family from Karachi was on tour to Swat when the tragic incident occurred on Monday evening at Bahrain valley. The girl named Arisha daughter of Najeeb Shuja, while taking selfie, fell into river.

After which, looking at the drowning daughter, Najeeb Shuja jumped into water to rescue her but due to heavy flow of water they swept away.

Soon after the incident the locals started searching the bodies. After couple of hours they recovered their bodies from Madyan, almost nine kilometres away from the spot and shifted to Madyan civil hospital from where they were shifted to their native town Karachi.