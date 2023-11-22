Selfless service to people our manifesto: Samina Zehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Power has never been our goal, but service to the people is our manifesto and motto. All resources are being used to provide basic facilities to the people.

These views were expressed by Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in a meeting with a delegation of party workers.

She said that sincere workers are the asset of the party and they cannot be ignored, the roots of the party are in the hearts of the people due to the hard work of the party workers day and night.

She said while talking to the delegation that the platform of Balochistan Awami Party is serving the people of Balochistan without color, caste, and prejudices, we are working hard day and night and our efforts are continuing for the service, development, and prosperity of the public saying that we will leave no stone unturned to complete the ongoing development projects so that more and more people can benefit from these useful schemes.

She further said that the axis of politics of Balochistan Awami Party is to serve the people and solve their problems with sincere intention and this is the reason why BAP is becoming more popular among the people day by day.

Samina Zehri said that the era of politics of lies and deceit is over and the people have become conscious and know good and bad, the people of Balochistan want peace and prosperity in the province and this is the manifesto of the party.

There is the motto for the achievement of which the implementation of public projects and to control the law and order situation is going on rapidly and God willing, the journey of development and prosperity will continue, she said.